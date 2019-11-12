HASTINGS, Minn. — The annual Halloween food drive put on by the Hastings High School National Honor Society surpassed its goal and provided Hastings Family Service with one of its largest food drives.

For 2019, NHS was able to collect over 7,000 pounds of food for Hastings Family Service.

Every year, students of the NHS drop off collection bags at homes around the city earlier in the week. The organization has 15 organized routes throughout the community that are split between the students. The students then spend the holiday picking up bags and reorganizing back at the high school. Then they go off to Hastings Family Service to donate the food items.

"The students go to the same homes year after year, so I think that is why we've had such high engagement with the food drive." NHS advisor Cindy Oppold, said. "We get comments from the community that they love it because it's so easy to donate."

The goal this year was 6,600 pounds, just a bit over the donations they received last year.

The NHS Halloween Food Drive is one of Hastings Family Service's biggest annual food drives, along with the Postal Carrier Food Drive.