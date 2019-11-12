The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team kicked off its competition season at Wauwatosa West High School last Saturday, Nov. 9. The Raidaires prepared three routines for this competition, made up of some of the top programs in the state. The Raidaires topped the Jazz and Kick categories and placed second in Pom. They were also awarded the Excellence in Artistry Award for their Kick routine.

A number of Hudson dancers also competed in the solo and duet portions of the competition. Brooke Jackson placed second overall in the solo division, while the duet performed by Ella Blomker and Alivia Tennant was awarded first place.

The Raidaires’ next competition is the Menomonie Holiday Classic Dec. 7.