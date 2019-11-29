Evergreen arrangements were scattered around Downtown Red Wing during the 2019 Holiday Stroll Nov. 29. The one outside of the Uffda Shop featured a Santa gnome. Rachel Fergus/RiverTowns Multimedia
Horse-drawn carriages were a popular attraction during the Holiday Stroll Thursday in downtown Red Wing. People of all ages waited in line to take a ride. Rachel Fergus/RiverTowns Multimedia.
Mazy the dog spent a few weeks at the River Bluff Humane Society before being adopted. She and her person participated in the new adoption event held at the Red Wing Public Library as part of Holiday Stroll. Rachel Fergus/RiverTowns Multimedia
Fire dancers perform at Central Park Bandshell during the Holiday Stroll. Rachel Fergus/RiverTowns Multimedia
A Christmas tree stands at Third and Bush streets in Red Wing. Rachel Fergus/RiverTowns Multimedia
The 2019-2020 Red Wing Royal Ambassadors Hannah Rodgers (left), Delaynee Fox and Morgan Fritz, sing songs and read to children at the Red Wing Public Library. Rachel Fergus/RiverTowns Multimedia