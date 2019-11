Hudson started out the holiday season with an old tradition, and a new one as well this year.

Crowds gathered on Second Street Friday night to watch Santa Claus light up downtown, and then followed him down to Lakefront Park to turns its festive lights on as well.

Buena Vista in Lakefront Park is new this year, and celebrates the original name given to Hudson. Lakefront Park was adorned in lights and a Christmas tree set the stage at the bandshell.