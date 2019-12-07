River Blades Skating School members competed at the Health East Skate Woodbury Competition on Oct. 26. Then on Friday, Dec. 6, they performed at CHS Field, the home of the St. Paul Saints, for the grand opening of Destination Winter and the Wells Fargo WinterSkate outdoor rink. Pictured, from left to right, in the front are Marissa Nitti, Katie Rother, Chloee Moe and Avery Mikonowicz; in the back are Holly Kitzmann, Anna Jensen, Katy Rogers and Lexy Martin. Photo courtesy of Tague Patrick Photography