With a winter that seemed like snow was falling on a daily basis, 2019 will also be remembered for flooding that affected most of the Midwest.

It was the wettest year on record, according to National Weather Service Twin Cities and Rochester locations, reporting 40.81 inches and 44.05 inches of precipitation, respectively.

Many communities in Goodhue and Pierce counties rushed to sandbag and stave off flood waters as best they could.

Prairie Island hosted dozens of volunteers in March as flood waters reached historic levels, with the National Weather Service reporting April 1 that the Mississippi River crest reached 682 feet. A major flood stage is 683 feet.

The Harbor Bar outside of Red Wing had almost 2 feet of water, owners said in April.

Even a late June thunderstorm —which resulted in parts of Highway 52 being flooded — prompted the Goodhue County Board to declare a state of emergency for Pine Island on July 13. Pine Island reportedly had 3-4 inches of rain June 28 and took 48 hours for significant flooding to regress.

Former Pine Island City Administrator David Todd said in July that 60 homes were sandbagged between Goodhue and Olmsted counties. Todd said no one was injured or displaced as a result of the flooding.

In June, President Donald Trump approved disaster relief for the state of Minnesota that will have the Federal Emergency Management Agency pay 75% of the expenses associated with flooding after receiving a request from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Walz also authorized a peacetime state of emergency for the state to help assist people affected by March flooding and an April blizzard.

Even fall flooding caused Walz and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to declare a statewide flood emergency following an October blizzard and rain.