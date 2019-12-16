RED WING -- Fire Chief Shannon Draper is expected to resign by the end of the week.

The Red Wing City Council will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the council chambers.

On Monday, Dec. 9, the city conducted Draper’s evaluation in a closed hearing. The summary is on the agenda for approval during Friday’s meeting.

The City Council directed Kay Kuhlmann, the city’s administrator, and the city attorney to prepare a resignation agreement for Draper to consider. Draper has signed the agreement.

More information about the evaluation summary and resignation agreement is forthcoming.