Pine Hill Elementary School celebrated their sixth straight year collecting the most items in the 10 Days of Giving Food Drive. Students broke their own record by collecting 4,412 items plus $215 in cash for Friends in Need food shelf in St. Paul Park. Members of Pine Hill student council posed with their haul during packing day. They include Alexander Wright, Sam Rugless, Eli Eiden-Giel, Jimmy Dimock, Alaina Newton, Calvi Redd, Ellie Wilkom, Clara Wright, Zeke King, and Brynn Lilleboe from left). Submitted photo courtesy of Scott Alton