A new Wisconsin state law is aimed at making sure students always feel safe when their school is conducting a drill.

In the past, there has been no warning so conditions would be realistic. Now that active shooter drills have joined fire and tornado drills, officials are trying to temper the fear the students might feel. Wisconsin Act 39 went into effect last month. It gives public or private schools the option of warning their students before conducting any drill.





Headphones-wearing pedestrian struck by train

Investigators with the Waukesha Police Department and the Canadian National Railroad think the man hit by a train last week didn’t hear it coming.

They believe he was walking home from work while wearing headphones which masked the sound of the approaching train. The name of the man in his 30s hasn’t been released. He was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hospital officials haven’t said what his medical condition is.





Felony crimes down in Eau Claire County — sort of

Felony crimes in Eau Claire County are down in 2019, but no local officials are bragging.

So far this year there are 1,893 felonies on file – 76 fewer than last year. That sounds good until you compare it to the same time period 10 years ago. At this time on the calendar in 2009, Eau Claire County had filed just 855 felonies. Earlier this year Sheriff Ron Cramer told reporters the majority of felonies are related to drugs.





Wis. cop rescues dog in icy lake waters

A police officer is southeast Wisconsin is credited with saving a dog from icy waters on Christmas Eve.

The Delevan Police Department says a dog had fallen through the ice at Comus Lake about 40 yards from shore. Officer Scott Runge located the dog who was shivering and whimpering and it couldn't pull itself out of the water. Runge used a dry suit and was able rescue Rollie the German short-haired pointer. Rollie escaped her owner's car and was in the lake for about 25 minutes. She was returned to her owner and spent Christmas Day with her family.





Wis. DNR’s chief warden retiring

The Wisconsin DNR's top cop is retiring next week.

Chief Warden Todd Schaller is stepping down after 30 years of service and six years as chief warden. He says he wanted to work with the Department of Natural Resources all his life. Schaller says the worlds of hunting and fishing have changed dramatically over the years, and that it's important to remember that they still remain integral to the nature of Wisconsin's DNA. DNR Secretary-designee Preston Cole has named Captain Casey Krueger as Schaller's replacement.





Madison waitresses receive $4,000 Christmas tip

Donors to the Dane County Boys and Girls Club made Christmas very bright for a pair of waitresses in Madison.

Servers Jessica Grover and Tracy Jones work at the Parkway Family Restaurant in Madison, and their Christmas gift this year was a $4,000 tip. It was courtesy of donations from a group who had just gotten done with the Boys and Girls Club's Holiday Give Back Program. Jones says the donation takes a lot of weight off her shoulders this holiday season.



