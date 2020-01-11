Shake off the winter blahs by learning something new. District 833 Community Education offer numerous activities and classes for adults ages 15 and up, including fitness, crafts, cooking, home improvement, gardening and, money management and more.
The following classes are scheduled for the week of Jan. 16-23:
Yoga for Absolute Beginners
Thursdays, starting Jan. 16 – Mar. 19, 7:05-8:05 p.m. at Lake Middle School.
Line Dance Country Classics
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Brookview Elementary School.
Financial Fitness FREE CLASS!
Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at East Ridge High School.
Photography Level 1
Thursdays, starting Jan. 23 – Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at East Ridge High School.
Portrait Drawing Using Charcoal
Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8:00 p.m. at East Ridge High School.
Wood Carver’s Tool Tote Basket
Thursday, Jan. 23, 5:30-9:00 p.m. at East Ridge High School.
Community Education is part of South Washington County Schools. For more information, call 651-425-6600 or visit https://sowashco.ce.eleyo.com/