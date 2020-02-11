Hill-Murray 1, Woodbury 0

Woodbury couldn't overcome a first period goal against Hill-Murray during their semi-final game on Feb. 11, losing 1-0.

The Royals' struggled to get shots on goal, only recording 13 total. The Pioneers' on the other hand had 40 total, including 16 in the first period.

Hill-Murray's Ellah Hause scored at the 4:23 mark of the first period on even strength. Both teams had four chances at power plays with neither converting.

Over their last eight games, including their playoff win, Woodbury was 4-4-1. The Royals were given the fifth seed of the tournament, upsetting the fourth seed, East Ridge, on Feb. 8.





The Pioneers are the top overall seed in Section 4AA playoffs and will play in the championship game on Friday.





Hayley Zwakman led Woodbury in goals (nine) and points (15) this year. Maya Struve led the team with nine assists. Anna Julius led goalies with 515 saves.



