During several months of the past year, the Red Wing Credit Union was undergoing a significant remodeling. The work represented more than just some additional furniture and a new wall or two, it represented a larger staff, more banking technology, and a new climate throughout the office.

In addition to adding new office space, Red Wing Credit Union, which has won the Employment Service, Financial, Insurance, Legal and Real Estate Business of the Year category of the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce awards for the fourth straight year, added a technology platform in their lobby which contains an iPad and a Samsung Tablet.

“We have a platform to educate people on the technology that we are offering and make sure they are comfortable with it,” said Aaron DeJong, president and CEO of Red Wing Credit Union. “We can come in here and show people how to do things like deposit into your account using the camera feature on the phone.”

The renovation also included redesigning the lobby, including comfortable chairs and a small, but important feature on the front panels of the tellers’ stands and work stations.

“These are leather panels from the tannery here in town,” he explained. “Red Wing Shoe is such a large part of our heritage, so to be able to incorporate that leather look and feel into our design is nice. It’s a subtle thing, but our long-term members know what that is. It’s a nice touch.”

The walls throughout the office will also have a different look, according to DeJong. Through a partnership with Red Wing Arts, the Credit Union will be getting 35 pieces of art by local artists to display. The artwork will be for sale while it is on the walls, and the pieces will rotate so that new art is continuously available for viewing.

The remodeling continues on the outside of the building. Red Wing Credit Union will soon have a piece of history in their front parking lot.

“We are going to get a piece of the steel from the Eisenhower bridge and use that as our main support for our new sign in the parking lot,” DeJong said. “They are just going to scrap it, so to be able to bring a piece of that in and recycle it seems like a good idea.”

The changes aren’t only physical. They have added new services based on customer needs.

“One of our efforts this past year has been to expand our mortgage services,” DeJong said. “We are doing more to help home buyers and this is significant for our customers.”

DeJong said the new offices were built because they needed more space and staff. He added, “We are going to need even more in a few years at the pace that we are going. We are having continued, steady, sustainable growth, and that is our focus.”

The significance of winning the award for the fourth consecutive year is not lost on DeJong. He knows that many of the realtors, insurance companies, and title companies that he does business with daily are in the same category.

“There are a lot of good people in that category,” DeJong said. “You know they are doing a good job, too. It’s a challenge to keep improving, because you know others are. To be able to sustain that continued success makes you feel pretty good. It is always nice to get recognized for your hard work.”