NEW RICHMOND - The impact of COVID-19 virus on the everyday lives of people everywhere has been historic. Individuals and organizations have risen up in the face of this challenge to help however they can providing goods and services but most importantly providing hope during a time filled with uncertainty and fear.

New Richmond Area Community Foundation members, recognizing that local nonprofits are facing new and immediate challenges due to COVID-19, have changed their grant guidelines to allow unrestricted support as well as project support in the upcoming round of funding.

Unrestricted grants will enable grantees to direct funding to where it is most needed within their organizations including for "overhead” -- money needed to keep the lights on, people employed, technology installed, and rent for office space.

According to Executive Director Margret Swanson, revised guidelines and the new application form are available on the foundation's website at nracfoundation.com/grants .

The deadline for the next round of applications is April 15. The maximum grant award remains $1,500.

Organizations located outside of New Richmond requesting unrestricted support must demonstrate how their work benefits New Richmond.

Questions can be directed to Swanson at 651-246-3652 or by email at: margret@nracfoundation.com.