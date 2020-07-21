The tests, according to the notes from an insurance committee meeting held July 8 and reported at the July 21 board meeting, cost $109 per employee. About 149 county employees are eligible for the test as part of the biometric testing program. Furthermore, the costs of the test would be covered under by funding from the CARES Act that is designed to cover costs associated with COVID-19.

Commissioner Paul Drotos said he would support the testing to let employees know whether they are healthy or not.

Commissioners Barney Nesseth and Jason Majerus expressed concern over approving the antibody tests. Majerus said he did not think the county should spend that much money per employee if there was no practical upside to knowing the results. Nesseth agreed, saying even medical experts note that people who have antibodies for the novel coronavirus can still get the COVID-19 disease again and still spread it if they are reinfected.

Commissioners voted 3-2 not to approve COVID-19 antibody testing for county employees with Commissioner Linda Flanders joining Nesseth and Majerus in voting no.