ELLSWORTH -- A surge in COVID-19 among K-12 schools this week was a factor in Pierce County Public Health issuing a stricter advisory for social gatherings effective immediately.

The agency on Friday, Sept 25, advised that indoor gatherings not exceed 10 people and outdoor gatherings be limited to 25.

The criteria have specific recommendations for gatherings at each of the four COVID risk levels defined by the Harvard Institute for Health’s Path to Zero. Pierce County currently is seeing daily increases at a rate of more than 25 people per 100,000; that is the equivalent of more 10.5 cases in the county, which has a population of about 43,000.

Before the recent increase in cases largely connected to K-12 schools and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Pierce County had been in the second lowest tier in the Harvard four-tiered system. Pierce County has been at the highest risk level, “Tipping Point,” for the past two weeks.

“While this recent increase in cases have been driven mostly by younger people, who are less likely to have adverse health outcomes, there is some evidence that spread has reached family members and workplaces. We are working closely with university and school leadership to take measures to contain spread,” said AZ Snyder, health officer/public health director.

The gatherings tool should be used as a starting point for the decision-making process, Snyder said in a news release. Some people may want -- and should -- go stricter.

Those making decisions should consider other things such as age and risk level of the population attending the event, she said, adding that limiting close contacts is still the best way to avoid the virus, the

Using the mass gathering recommendations for Pierce County’s current COVID risk level, restricting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people is advised. If Pierce County is able to decrease cases to the next lowest level -- about 4 to 10 new cases per day -- the mass gathering limits will move to 25 inside and 75 outside, the agency said.

People can monitor the Pierce County Dashboard for the communities current COVID Risk Level at infogram.com/1pmrnq9gxjzjg7t3yelrwgyrgmsz9pjvgv3.