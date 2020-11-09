Renaming a post office through legislation does not change either the U.S. Postal Service’s or the public’s identification of the facility by its geographic location. Rather, a small plaque is installed within the office.

The honorary naming of a U.S. post office requires several steps, according to the Congressional Research Service. These include:

Selecting the honoree or honorees.

Selecting a post office. If it is a leased facility, the building owner is consulted.

Unanimity of a state’s congressional delegation.

Congress will not consider any legislation to name a postal facility for a living person with the exception of a former U.S. president or vice president; a former elected official 70 years or older who held local, state or congressional office; a former judge over 70; or a wounded veteran.

Passage in the Senate and House.

USPS, working with the sponsor of the legislation, may take responsibility for organizing a dedication ceremony.