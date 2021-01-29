KENYON -- Ray Sands, leader of the Polka Dots for 72 years -- still counting that happy polka beat -- was named the 2020 Goodhue County Citizen of the Year on Jan. 28.

Unable to hold the traditional banquet and meal, Goodhue County Editorial Association met with Sands, his daughters and grandchildren over a surprise video call to present the award.

“I can’t believe that,” the 90-year-old said from his Kenyon farm kitchen. “That’s unreal ... . That is just amazing. Wow. I never thought I’d get that.”

Sands’ accomplishments are wide-ranging. From being inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2000 to appearing on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” his perseverance and ability to bring joy to all in the form of music make him a worthy recipient of the Goodhue County Citizen of the Year award, editors and publishers of the Kenyon Leader, News-Record of Zumbrota, Cannon Falls Beacon and Republican Eagle said.

Sands and the Polka Dots were able to play four live events in all of 2020 -- including outdoor concerts during the pandemic.

One of the biggest career achievements was playing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 1997, he said. Each state gets a day, Sands explained. He said former U.S. Sen. Rod Grams delivered the good news that the Polka Dots were selected to represent Minnesota.

Along with two busloads of fans, Sands and Polka Dots traveled to the capital to bring their lively, joyous music to one of the biggest venues in the nation.

“I’ll never forget. I was walking on stage, the director of the Kennedy Center, he said, ‘I’ll lead you on stage now. Follow me. When we get up on stage, I’ll introduce you to the crowd and from there, it’s all yours.’ I thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ My knees were knocking. I was looking for an exit door to sneak out of it,” Sands recalled. “We get on the stage, all of the guys’ knees were knocking. The first number, the whole crowd stood up and applauded. Just thousands of people. Then we felt at ease.”

The Polka Dots have also traveled the world playing their music, going to Austria and Scandinavia, but the home venues are equally important, daughters Kristy Jacobson and Heidi Gusenius noted. Over seven decades he’s played for county fairs and fire department dances, for local fundraisers (Zumbrota Area Arts Council, Pine Area People for the Arts, aka P.A.P.A ., and numerous city celebrations (River City Days, Kenyon Rose Fest, etc.).

“In fact, he has kept record of every single performance!” Jacobson said.





Ask

ed if he had a favorite song recorded by the band, Sands referenced “Ping Pong Polka” as his top choice. The song features two trumpets bouncing the notes from one to the other. The song became a hit and the Polka Dots recorded it in the early 1950s.

Sands credits the band members for the ensemble’s success.

“They’re all nice guys,” Sands said. “Non-drinkers, no bad habits, just wonderful guys to work with. So fortunate to have a group like that.”

Sands got his first accordion when he was 9. At age 11, he was playing in a family band with his brother and sister.

While polka music may not be as popular today as it was when Sands started, he had advice for burgeoning musicians who may be interested in starting a group like the Polka Dots.

“I think it takes a lot of determination by the individual and a lot of luck,” Sands said. “I think perseverance, too. I made up my mind years ago that I was going to have a polka band and I stuck with it. I made it work.”

Hopefully in 2021, the Polka Dots can grace the stages of community events and fairs all over Minnesota. The band normally plays three to four nights a week and already has booked the Steele County Fair in August.

“It’s been a fun lifetime,” Sands said. “Very rewarding, I’ll say that.”



