Red Wing traveled to Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday looking for their first win of the season. What they found instead was a Rockets team ready for what the Wingers were trying to accomplish, holding Red Wing to just 43 points on the night.

The 54-43 loss was the sixth straight for Red Wing to start the season, and their first defeat by more than six points since the season opener.

JM led 28-17 at halftime, and although it wasn’t known at the time, that 11-point advantage would hold until the end.

Denval Atkinson led Red Wing in scoring with 13 points, followed by Cooper Chandler with 12 and Andrew Ball with six points.

Red Wing, 0-6, is next scheduled to travel to Owatonna on Friday.