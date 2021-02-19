Live performances haven’t been given the go ahead, but the Sheldon and other theaters in the nation are working to bring virtual shows to residents during the pandemic. The Sheldon Theatre has five virtual shows listed on its website:
Wednesday, Feb. 24: The Broadway cast reunion of “Hadestown.” Tickets are $15.
Thursday, March 4: “A Spoonful of Love – A salute to the music and influence of The Lovin’ Spoonful.” Tickets are $10.
Wednesday, March 10: The Broadway cast reunion of “The Lion King.” Tickets are $15.
Wednesday, March 17: Ireland with Michael: A virtual concert. Tickets are $25.
Wednesday, March 24: The Broadway cast reunion of “Dear Evan Hansen.” Tickets are $15.
More information about the shows and tickets can be found at www.sheldontheatre.org.