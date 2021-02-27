0
PHOTOS: Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls' basketball
Lake City hosted Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Lincoln High School in Lake City. The Tigers defeated the Cougars 82-47.
Written By:
Jacob M. Pfeifer
|
Feb 27th 2021 - 12am.
Lily Meincke (4) scores on a layup attempt during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Feb. 26 in Lake City. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Mya Shones (23) of Lake City drives towards the hoop through a swarm of Zumbrota-Mazeppa defenders during a game Feb. 26 at Lincoln High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Raelyn Stiller (3) releases a 3-pointer during a game against Lake City on Feb. 26. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Lake City's Ella Matzke reaches in for an attempted steal on Sarah Mensink of Zumbrota-Mazeppa during a game in Lake City on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Natalie Dykes (15) and Grace Bany (14) of Lake City scramble for a loose ball during a game in Lake City on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Mya Shones (23) of Lake City was dominant in the paint on both offense and defense during a game in Lake City on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Natalie Dykes (15) of Zumbrota-Mazeppa goes up for a shot during a game in Lake City on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Natalie Bremer (5) of Lake City dribbles around a Zumbrota-Mazeppa defender during a game at Lincoln High School on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Lake City's Lily Meincke (4) and Sarah Mensink (1) of Zumbrota-Mazeppa race for a loose ball during a game at Lincoln High School on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Grace Bany (14) of Lake City wins the opening tipoff during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Natalie Bremer (5) gives a nod to a teammate during starting lineup introductions prior to a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Megan Jasperson (5) looks for an outlet pass while being guarded by Mya Shones (23) during a game between Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lake City on Feb. 26, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
