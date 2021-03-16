RED WING-- Newly built, this model house offers a feel of quiet, country living while being only minutes from stores, restaurants and theaters. The 1542 square foot home is spacious and bright without feeling like too much house to handle. The house includes many of the luxuries that are frequently featured on channels like HGTV including a finished garage, a vaulted ceiling, recess lighting, a gas fireplace and quartz countertops.
Bedrooms: two
Bathrooms: two
Square footage: 1,542
List price: $364,120
Location: Hewitt Boulevard, Red Wing