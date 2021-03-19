RED WING-- On Tuesday, March 16, about 75 individuals met at New River Assembly of God to discuss their call to “recall City Hall.”

The recall group began after the Red Wing City Council fired former Police Chief Roger Pohlman on Friday, Feb. 19. The group has also claimed that the council has violated the open meeting law by holding closed sessions to discuss Pohlman’s job with the city.

The group hopes to recall six of the seven council members, everyone except for Kim Beise, who was the sole council member to vote against the firing of Pohlman. Though, it was discussed during the meeting on Tuesday that because Beise participated in the various closed meetings, he should also be recalled. Even if a push is made to recall Beise, the group would not work to find someone to run against him in the recall election, which is their plan for the other six council members.

The Red Wing charter states that at least 20% of registered voters in a ward must sign a petition for a recall election to occur.

Community reactions to this group have been mixed. On Tuesday, the recall leadership team asked people to post on the “Red Wing Convo” Facebook page about recalling council members. While some have supported this move, others have voiced their support for the seven council members and their decision to fire Pohlman.