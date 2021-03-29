On Tuesday, March 30, Minnesota plans on offering COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over the age of 16. Those who want the vaccine can sign up for the Minnesota Vaccine Connector to find out when, where and how to get it.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says people age 16 and older with certain medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible for the vaccine. This newly eligible group adds approximately more than 2 million people into the population eligible for the vaccine, the DHS said.

River Falls state of the city

River Falls City Administrator Scot Simpson will deliver the annual “State of the City'' address at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 1. According to the River Falls Chamber of Commerce, the address will focus on updates to city activities, which include current and future developments and infrastructure projects. Community members can ask questions after Simpson’s remarks.

To register for this virtual event, visit the chamber of commerce’s website .

Red Wing City Council budget workshop

This is the first meeting to discuss the 2022-2023 budget process. According to the city of Red Wing the purpose of this workshop is for council members to share citizens’ comments and thoughts about the level of services provided by the city, strategic initiatives and taxes.

The workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 29. Residents can join the meeting virtually or watch it on Channel 6.

Derek Chauvin trial begins

The Derek Chauvin trail will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. After 11 days dedicated to jury selection 15 individuals have been seated on the jury. The fifteenth juror will be excused before the trial begins on Monday unless another juror is unable to serve. Chauvin faces three charges: second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder . Judge Peter Cahill estimates that the trial will last four weeks.

Startup showcase with Ignite

Startups that recently completed Red Wing Ignite’s “developing your lean startup” program will present elevator pitches about their businesses and ideas. According to Red Wing Ignite, “attendees can meet founders and discuss their idea/business after the pitches in a virtual business/science fair type environment.”

The winner of the pitches will receive $5,000. Second place will receive $2,000.

The virtual event will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.