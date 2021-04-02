Dr. Lisa Copprue is the vice president of student development/enrollment at Dallas College Cedar Valley. She was a first generation college student and values higher education being accessible to everyone.

“I think with the size of MSC, if you employ the right strategies, you’ll make a huge impact quickly. … I like to be involved, be visibly active and roll up my sleeves, that is the way I work best,” Copprue said.

On March 30, a virtual Q&A session took place to discuss her plans and goals for the college.

How will you continue the current collaboration with Winona State University and St. Mary's University?

The best part of doing this work is really understanding people's needs and their goals and serving as a partner to help them get there, but doing so in a way that benefits the employees of the college.

Since the other colleges are super committed to the student experience, I plan to continue the working relationships and certainly meet consistently with them. And not just with other colleges, but certainly with the K-12 system as well.

Would you speak to your experience and leadership in serving rural campuses in a regional economy rooted in advanced manufacturing, health care and agribusiness?

There are a number of challenges in a rural community like being under resourced, under represented, preparation issues, etc., but we also need to ensure that as students join you in a rural environment that there is a level of connectivity that they need in this virtual learning world.

I've worked at Monroe County Community College, which is a rural community and we were able to, through partnerships in the community, connect students to housing who required low cost, safe housing that is in walking or bus distance to school. Those were nursing students who were looking for educational opportunities.

I will be honest that I don’t have a lot of background in agriculture, but I am a quick study. I do my research in terms of how the program provides the type of credential and the proper training to ensure that the business and industry or both the employers are getting the proper highly qualified employees from us.

What kind of work will you personally do to increase student enrollment?

So I have been called to do that at the last couple of institutions over the past 13 years. It's one of those things if I were to say as a brand of mine is really in understanding the right data to look at the right time and asking the right follow up questions to understand the real needs.

I like to put together the right team members and provide them with resources so we can understand the issues. Then it is about determining what steps to take after that.

You have referred to yourself in the past as a salesman. Do you see yourself going out to high schools and being the super salesperson?

You know, initially, yes, but I do intend to rely very heavily on content experts. If I'm talking about a particular program I always want to take with me the content expert for that program. There may be times when sending an expert is better than going myself, but that will just depend on the needs of the community and the college at the time.

Imagine it's one year from now and you're the president, what would you hope success at the end of your first year would look like?

The first thing I’m thinking about is our financial stability. I would like that we have at least developed a plan forward, that we have thought about not just stabilizing the budget, but also to grow it and to identify real avenues by which we're able to bring income in. To begin, we can achieve some of the operational goals within the enrollment plan.



