Dull grew up in rural Wisconsin in “less than ideal” circumstances with teenage parents who divorce.

“I got to watch my mom, who I spent most of my time with, work her way out of poverty by using education and starting at a community college,” Dull said. “Watching her go through that journey, put me in the frame that that education is important and I really see what we do as a way to change outcomes in people's lives, to change entire communities actually, that we create a cycle of people being able to do the things they want to do, which in turn feeds our communities.”

When Dull’s mother died in 2016, it made him realize that time is limited and he wanted to start making a difference in people’s lives.

“The idea of being able to give the opportunity to people who've been left out or haven't had a chance to succeed is truthfully is the reason I'm pursuing this position now,” Dull said.

On March 29, a virtual Q&A session took place.

What steps do you believe are essential to save programs with low enrollment?

So, I don't know that I always think of it in terms of saving programs, I think we need to be working all the time on what's the appropriate mix of programs, meaning that, what are the needs in our community like Red Wing.

If we're doing that kind of environmental scanning and we find gaps where there's a clear need for skilled workers and yet we can't enroll students in that program, those are the places we need to really dig in and find ways to create exposure, ways to make people understand the opportunities that are there.

Describe some specific examples of partnerships with local high schools.

We went and created opportunities for high school students to work on their computer numerical control machines to get skills. It earns them college credit and we have an 11 credit college certificate that students can earn.

Another example of how we partner with high schools that I think is important is this notion of post secondary enrollment options. We have college classes that students take for credit from our instructors, but we also have a very extensive set of concurrent enrollment classes. Teachers at the high schools teach college level coursework, based on our curriculum, following our standards and students earn credit while in high school.

How would you authentically engage and elevate the college into the Red Wing community?

Now one of our great advantages is you can look across the way from the college and we have one of the largest high schools right by us: the Red Wing High School. COVID-19 has disrupted some relationship building there, but that's really the work of the college to build those relationships.

So the challenge to the college is if you want to be recognized, one, stand up and be recognized, but to demonstrate your value. I think the new programming that we're bringing, like the new associate degree nursing program, is going to increase the offerings in Red Wing.

Describe a partnership that could be implemented in Red Wing to encourage students to pursue health care careers.

It’s the idea that if we can get a student, whether through high school coursework or concurrent coursework, on that pathway to that first level credential while they're still in high school, then after they graduate those students can literally walk across the way to our college.

How do you plan on implementing inclusivity outreach for students of color?

First things first, we need to make sure our campus shows students that they belong here. It could mean in the very short term making sure that there's artwork and signs in the building that say folks like me are people that come here.

I had a good conversation up in Red Wing with a couple folks from the Prairie Island Indian Community about how do we acknowledge the Dakota nation on campus, how do we make sure that that's part of our work.

I think the more complicated work becomes as we go out to recruit a more diverse staff.



