Dr. Marsha Danielson has worked in education for 25 years. She has been a fundraiser, the alumni director and interim director for marketing and communications at Minnesota State University Mankato. Currently, Danielson is the vice president of economic development at South Central College, a position that she has held for about eight years.

The Republican Eagle was unable to attend all of Danielson’s March 29 virtual Q&A. These excerpts are from a conversation after her interview.

How do you authentically engage and elevate the college in the Red Wing community?

What I envision doing is becoming personally involved with the Red Wing leadership to better understand their needs and to communicate the value that MSC Southeast brings.

How I would do that, for example, with K-12, I would talk to them about the potential of working on dual credit pathways so that students could earn credit in high school and credit for college at the same time. We've done that in Faribault with South Central College.

For nonprofits, I've always been very involved with nonprofits and then also, from a government perspective, I worked in partnership with cities and counties and even state agencies and the legislature.

How do you plan on implementing inclusivity outreach for students of color?

I have a strong passion for diversity, equity and inclusion. I'm in the business of education because I really want to see all students reach their full potential both personally and professionally.

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has a program that we're all working on called “equity by design.” It's basically to eliminate the educational equity gap that is there. Minnesota K-12 and secondary students of color are achieving at a lower rate than our caucasian students. And this equity by design initiative has specific strategies involved so that we level that playing field so everyone can be equally successful. Beyond that putting those guided pathways together on those dual enrollment programs.

What that does is it really draws students who maybe don't think of themselves as college bound. That's a successful way to help be more inclusive in our outreach.

And then adult learners. One of the things that I've implemented at South Central College with a team of faculty and staff is what they call “credit for prior learning.” And what that does is it acknowledges and honors education that happens outside of a college classroom.

How have you or do you plan to connect with the business community in the surrounding areas to ensure that programs are relevant to their changing needs?

I hope that as part of my onboarding I can get out and actually meet with businesses and learn what their education and training needs are. What we've done at South Central College that's been successful is a workforce summit, which is an annual event. In those summits we gathered the businesses together in an industry sector and then we asked them about the knowledge, skills and abilities that they have in the entry level and about what they think future occupations might be in one to three years — changing technology, how things are advancing and what kind of equipment we are going to need to get up to speed on at the college. And then we ask them about ways the college can help with some of the challenges that their industry is facing.

How do you plan on developing relationships with local schools?

I would want to meet and greet the leaders in both the public and the private secondary schools and post secondary schools. We need to have partnerships with others who are offering post secondary education as well. I think for me coming in new, it's really important for me to learn what they currently are doing together and also to explore what kinds of things we might have in our strategic plans and where there are intersections — what are they planning on doing, what are we planning on doing and how could we maybe be more cost efficient if we did it together?

What kind of work will you personally do to increase student enrollment?

One of the things that I do right now is I look at high impact practices from throughout the nation and I bring them to South Central College faculty and staff and say, “Do you think this might work here?”

I think there's two other things MSC Southeast really needs to pay attention to. One is that every single stakeholder, every internal faculty and staff member, every partner of ours needs to tell our success stories and the only way we can do that is to gather those. We need to know what our students have achieved and gone on to do that has been impactful for our community, for our region, for our state.

And then also, I think it's important that everybody acknowledges that enrollment is one component of a successful college but so is retention. Just like in business it costs more to get a new customer than it does to retain the one you have and keep them happy and satisfied and accomplished. So I think that helping MSC Southeast to retain students and help those students who have already said they want to come here and started, to help them to achieve their goals. I think that's equally important to continuing to recruit. We have to do both.