This secluded property comes with grape vines and breathtaking views on 28.4 acres. The main building on the property is equipped with the material needed to make wine and a commercial kitchen.

Customers can buy wine in the sun-filled store front or make their way back to the large covered patio, which can be used as a restaurant or an event venue. The patio includes a space for performances and a brick oven that has been used to make hundreds of pizzas.

Acreage: 28.4

Asking price: $1,499,900

Owner's house

After a long day of picking grapes or serving pizzas, the vineyard owner does not have to worry about a long commute as their house is mere yards from the winery.

Bedrooms: three

Bathrooms: two

Square feet: 3,974

Bonus: four-season sun room, hot tub, wood burning fireplace, large deck.