Falconer Vineyards and Winery
This secluded property comes with grape vines and breathtaking views on 28.4 acres. The main building on the property is equipped with the material needed to make wine and a commercial kitchen.
Customers can buy wine in the sun-filled store front or make their way back to the large covered patio, which can be used as a restaurant or an event venue. The patio includes a space for performances and a brick oven that has been used to make hundreds of pizzas.
Acreage: 28.4
Asking price: $1,499,900
Owner's house
After a long day of picking grapes or serving pizzas, the vineyard owner does not have to worry about a long commute as their house is mere yards from the winery.
Bedrooms: three
Bathrooms: two
Square feet: 3,974
Bonus: four-season sun room, hot tub, wood burning fireplace, large deck.