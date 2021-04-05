Local government meetings





Village of Ellsworth Board: The April board meeting will include a discussion on a loan for the library, the Ellsworth Farmers Market, the application for the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival (which is scheduled for Saturday, June 26) and more.

When: Monday, April 5

Where: Village Hall, lower-level board room: 130 N. Chestnut St. (east rear entrance)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Virtual access: The meeting can be joined via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/97986835941

Meeting ID: 979 8683 5941

More information: The April agenda can be found on the Village of Ellsworth’s website .

Goodhue County Board: The Goodhue County Board meets twice a month and the agenda for the board's first meeting in April is shorter than usual. It includes the consideration of a request for a feedlot expansion and liquid manure storage in Nerstrand, and a report from the human resources director.

When: Tuesday, April 6

Where: Virtual

Time: 9 a.m.

Virtual access: The public may monitor the meeting from a remote site by logging into https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/331082165 or calling 1-866-899-4679 or 0-571-317-3116 any time during the meeting. Access code: 331-082-165

More information: The Tuesday, April 6 agenda can be found on Goodhue County’s website .

St. Croix County Board of Supervisors: The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes numerous topics for consideration including: a grant application for the Snowmobile Trail Aids program, the use of $80,000 in contingency funds for an assessment of broadband, amending county board ruled and bylaws, and the finance director’s annual report.

When: Tuesday, April 6

Where: St. Croix County Government Center: 101 Carmichael Road. Room 12841.

Time: 5 p.m.

Arts

Girl Singers Show of Shows with Colleen Raye: The Sheldon Theatre in Red Wing is hosting a virtual show featuring Colleen Raye, Debbie O’Keefe and Katie Gearty. According to the Sheldon, Raye and her sister O’Keefe with Gearty will be performing songs from The Girl Singers of The Hit Parade with music from Peggy Lee, Doris Day and Rosemary Clooney.

When: Friday, April 9

Where: virtual

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $10

More information: To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the Sheldon Theatre’s website.

“Material” exhibition artist reception: The Anderson Center is currently hosting “Material.” According to the organization, this show is a group exhibition of contemporary textile-based work by Minnesota artists. It features new approaches to traditional art forms and time-honored techniques. Refreshments will be provided at the reception.

When: Friday, April 9

Where: The Anderson Center, 163 Tower View Drive

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information: To learn more about the exhibit, featured artists and upcoming events, visit the Anderson Center’s website .

New gallery exhibits at The Phipps Center for the Arts: All of the galleries at The Phipps will have new exhibits. Gallery one will feature work by Mary Pow of Minneapolis. Galleries two and three will show “Release: Minnesota Fly Fishing Artists.” The Overlook Gallery will show work by Dwight Tangren of Plymouth and the Atrium and Riverview galleries will host “Mending a Metaphor: What We Need is Here,” a collection of work by artists who participated in a seminar series of the same name.

When: Friday, April 9 through Saturday, May 22

Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson

Time: Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m; Thursday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday: noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information: To learn more about the upcoming gallery exhibits visit The Phipp’s website .

Events





E1 Ignite Cup: This virtual “Shark Tank” is an opportunity for emerging startups to present their idea/business (in a virtual format) to a panel of judges made up of entrepreneurs, investors, business/regional leaders and MN Cup representatives.

All applicants receive feedback on their idea/business and application, and exposure to a diverse group of people in the MN Startup community.

When: Tuesday, April 6

Where: Virtual

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to watch