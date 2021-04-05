Perfect for entertaining
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: five
Square footage: 7,031
Acres: 1.44
Asking price: $1,299,000
Year built: 2001
Location: Hudson
Located on the Troy Burne Golf Club, this home overlooks the 12th and 13th greens. The house includes a gourmet kitchen, a sauna, a home theater, a three-season porch, a wine cellar, four fireplaces and a six-car garage.
Indoor pool included
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: five
Square footage: 6,044
Asking price: $850,000
Acres: 5.35
Year built: 2003
Location: Hudson
This incredible home is an entertainer's dream. Along with room for guests, an open concept layout, a hot tub, two master suites and a fenced-in yard, the house has an beautiful indoor pool and gym space.
A dreamy cabin in Pepin
Bedrooms: five
Bathrooms: four
Square footage: 5,100
Asking price: $599,000
Acres: 10
Year built: 2006
Location: Pepin
Set in rural Wisconsin, this home is a cabin that went through a "glow up." The home maintains a rustic feel while still offering modern amenities including two full kitchens, vaulted ceilings, a four-season room and an open concept.
Meticulously maintained home in River Falls
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: four
Square footage: 5,444
Asking price: $618,000
Acres: 1.48
Year built: 1997
Location: River Falls
The next owners of this home could enjoy single-level living or use both the main floor and the finished basement. Along with offering more gathering space the lower-level has a wet bar. This house also includes two fire places, stainless steel appliances, a deck, patio and a private yard.
The bird's nest
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: four
Square footage: 4,700
Asking price: $739,000
Acres: 34.81
Year built: 2002
Location: Spring Valley
Sitting on a hill this house offers breath-taking views of the surround area. Inside the open concept allows for a flood of natural light. To climb higher a one of a kind loft offers space for guests, a home office and more. This custom home also has floor to ceiling windows, a maintenance free deck, granite countertops, a two-story wood fireplace, geothermal heating and cooling, a home theater and an outdoor kitchen.