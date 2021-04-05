Perfect for entertaining

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: five

Square footage: 7,031

Acres: 1.44

Asking price: $1,299,000

Year built: 2001

Location: Hudson

Located on the Troy Burne Golf Club, this home overlooks the 12th and 13th greens. The house includes a gourmet kitchen, a sauna, a home theater, a three-season porch, a wine cellar, four fireplaces and a six-car garage.

Indoor pool included

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: five

Square footage: 6,044

Asking price: $850,000

Acres: 5.35

Year built: 2003

Location: Hudson

This incredible home is an entertainer's dream. Along with room for guests, an open concept layout, a hot tub, two master suites and a fenced-in yard, the house has an beautiful indoor pool and gym space.

A dreamy cabin in Pepin

Bedrooms: five

Bathrooms: four

Square footage: 5,100

Asking price: $599,000

Acres: 10

Year built: 2006

Location: Pepin

Set in rural Wisconsin, this home is a cabin that went through a "glow up." The home maintains a rustic feel while still offering modern amenities including two full kitchens, vaulted ceilings, a four-season room and an open concept.

Meticulously maintained home in River Falls

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: four

Square footage: 5,444

Asking price: $618,000

Acres: 1.48

Year built: 1997

Location: River Falls

The next owners of this home could enjoy single-level living or use both the main floor and the finished basement. Along with offering more gathering space the lower-level has a wet bar. This house also includes two fire places, stainless steel appliances, a deck, patio and a private yard.

The bird's nest

Bedrooms: four

Bathrooms: four

Square footage: 4,700

Asking price: $739,000

Acres: 34.81

Year built: 2002

Location: Spring Valley

Sitting on a hill this house offers breath-taking views of the surround area. Inside the open concept allows for a flood of natural light. To climb higher a one of a kind loft offers space for guests, a home office and more. This custom home also has floor to ceiling windows, a maintenance free deck, granite countertops, a two-story wood fireplace, geothermal heating and cooling, a home theater and an outdoor kitchen.