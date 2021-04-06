As the weather warms and the days grow longer, restaurants around the state are opening outdoor dining. Red Wing has no shortage of restaurants with patios, decks and sidewalk seating. Here are four popular local dining destinations for the warmer months.

Scarlet Kitchen & Bar





One of the only things that can beat the Scarlet Kitchen & Bar's views of the Mississippi and downtown Red Wing is its food. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, this restaurant in the historic St. James Hotel is an ideal place to eat for any occasion. According to the Scarlet Kitchen & Bar, the restaurant offers new age American cuisine and a globally-inspired menu with locally sourced ingredients.

Scarlet Kitchen & Bar is currently taking reservations for indoor and outdoor dining. Reservations are required. To learn more about the restaurant and to see the food and drink menu, visit the Scarlet Kitchen & Bar's website.

Bayside Tap and Steakhouse

Bayside describes itself as a "casual neighborhood restaurant with steaks, burgers, handcrafted martinis and cocktails." Bayside offers a large selection of pub and comfort food including fish and chips, wings, sandwiches and just about anything that you can put on a grill.

Along with a large indoor dining space, Bayside has a patio and deck. Both offer views of the Mississippi River and Bay Point Park. To learn more about the restaurant and to see the menu and drink menu, visit Bayside's website.

Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill





Kelly's is a household name in town, and for good reason. The restaurant's website boasts, "come visit the 2013 and 2016 Red Wing Chamber of Commerce Restaurant of the Year. Our recently renovated facility features the widest selection of taps in town, an award-winning menu, and spectacular views of the Mississippi River."

Kelly's has food for everyone in its extensive menu, which includes soups and salads, sandwiches/wraps, baskets, fish, pizza and delicious desserts. (Who can pass-up the caramel salted cheesecake?) For more information and the full menu, visit Kelly's website.

Mandy's Coffee & Café

Tucked between Mandy's and Indigo Salon is a small sidewalk seating area. The outdoor seating offers a shady and quiet space to catch-up with friends, get work done or enjoy a moment of solitude.

Along with a large variety of brewed coffee, espresso, tea and caffeine-free beverages, Mandy's serves light breakfast items and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To learn more about Mandy's and to see a full menu, visit Mandy's website.