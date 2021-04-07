Village Board members Michael Steele and Becky Beissel ran to replace Village President Gerald DeWolfe, who announced that he will be retiring after three decades of public office.

Unofficial results show that Beissel will become the next president with 287 votes. Steele received 214 votes.

In the village trustee race, incumbent Lance Austin and registered write-in candidates Andrew Borner and Dale Hines won seats on the board. Austin received 350 votes, Borner received 229 voted and Hines received 164 votes. Chad Stevenson ran as a registered write-in candidate and he received 80 votes.