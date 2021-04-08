The Lake Superior Agate Show is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 in Hudson. Presented by the Minnesota Agate Auction, this event will include over 30 vendors. The vendors will not pay a table fee. Instead, they are going to contribute a item of approximately $50 value, which will be gifted to the University of Minnesota Masonic Hospital, specifically the pediatrics cancer department.
When: noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 10
Where: the grand ballroom of the Hudson House Grand Hotel, 1616 Crest View Drive.
Cost: Free admission
For more information, call 763-204-3727