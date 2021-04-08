Though we are still social distancing, the physical separation won’t keep the community from celebrating this year’s business woman of the year at the Women’s Leadership Event. For the first time in its 35 year history, the event is going online.

This signature event honors businesses and professional women in the community. It also provides a time to win prizes and connect with other business women via Zoom.

This year Jennifer Staley, the executive director of the Spark Children’s Museum in Rochester, will give a presentation titled “true passions find you.”

The keynote speaker of the event will be Kat Perkins; a singer, songwriter and motivational speaker originally from Scranton, North Dakota. Many people first learned about Perkins when she appeared on NBC’s "The Voice" in 2014. Perkins made it to the season’s semi-finals. Since then, Perkins has performed in over 10 countries and nearly all 50 states.

Perkins’ message—titled “Fearless”—is about finding your passion, leading, developing a positive attitude and working toward your dreams.

The Business Woman of the Year Award finalists and winner will be announced at the event.

