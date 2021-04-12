Meetings

New Richmond City Council: Items on the agenda include zoning conversations, nature center renaming, a disc golf agreement and more.

When: Monday, April 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Council chambers, 156 East First St.

Virtual access: the city will be broadcasting this meeting via its meeting portal ( iCompass web portal ). If you have questions related to any of the agenda items and are unable to attend the meeting, please send comments to mscanlan@newrichmondwi.gov and we will ensure that they are made a part of the public record.

Red Wing City Council: Topics of conversation for this meeting include the updated timeline for the 2021 improvement project for Old West Main Street, Red Wing’s updated COVID-19 plan, clarifying city code on special events, the farmer’s market and more.

When: Monday, April 12

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Virtual access: To join via phone, dial 415-655-0001. When prompted, enter access code 182 728 7773 and password 2021. The meeting can also be joined online .

The full agenda for Monday’s meeting can be found on the city of Red Wing’s website .

Name-clearing hearing: Former Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman has requested a name-clearing hearing . He will have time to respond to his discharge.

When: Wednesday, April 14

Time: 5 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Virtual access: The hearing will be held virtually. To join this meeting via phone dial 415-655-0001. When prompted, enter access code 182 652 0674 and password 2021. This meeting can also be joined online .

Worm detectives

In this program, participants will learn all about worms. Participants will get the worms to come to the surface of the ground, then count, identify and examine the worms found. Be prepared to get messy!

When: Wednesday, April 14

Time: 3:30 to 4:30

Where: Meet at Colvill Park, at the pavilion near the Colvill Courtyard building, 507 Nymphara Lane, Red Wing

Derek Chauvin trial

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case this week after calling eye-witnesses of George Floyd’s encounter with the Minneapolis police in May 2020, first responders, employees of the Minneapolis Police Department and medical professionals. Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson will begin calling witnesses for the defense after the prosecution rests.

The Chauvin trial is streamed live by numerous local and national news organizations.