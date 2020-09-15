I wrote this song after the University of South Dakota transitioned to online classes during COVID-19. It is titled “Legacy,” and it speaks to the many legacies that Indigenous people have had to endure or react to because of the rest of the world and the decisions we are not always aware of. Here are the lyrics:
Legacies that were never meant for you
Legacies that were never meant for me
Legacies that were never meant for us
Original movements were the death of us
Trying to hold onto what’s left us
Cause we can’t ever let them get the best of us
Now who going to fail when they put the test to us
Here for now then it’s back to Earthly dust
And the light keeps driving out the darker things
Legacies that were never meant for me
Self-fulfilling prophecies in my dreams
Yeah the worlds keeps turning as I sleep
And my thoughts go out to the hopeless teens
Just know that you’re pain never goes unseen
I was just like you tryna chase a dream
Then my nightmares came
All I had was belief
Faith & hope
That’s what took me to the brink
Kept me afloat all the times I’d sink
Got me where I needed to be
Taught me it’s okay to just breathe
It’s like it lifted a veil all the gifts I could see
Now I’m living, just tryna be free
just tryna be free
And the rain keeps tryna put out my flame
There’s a fire in my heart, for you it’s the same
Every day I try to work on what’s weak
I try to be a cure all the times I speak
Cause i know that the sickness is within
We’re all battling trying not to wear thin
The beauty in the struggle is deciding if you win
Cause your mind is a weapon, thoughts flowing in the wind
Prayers taking me places that I ain’t ever been
Faith, Hope, Belief in the power of my hand
I often question will you ever take a stand?
Cause we all got a plan
And I’m trying to see it through, I know what’s for me but
Do you know what’s for you?
The song speaks for itself and the condition of Indigenous people, as well as the rest of the world. We were once a strong people, firm with a connection to Mother Earth and her many sources of life. During this pandemic, I have become more connected to medicines in order to boost my immune system and purify my blood so I can be well and healthy.
This pandemic has shown many people how sick the land and people are. This global sickness has given our people many opportunities to connect with themselves and their culture. Self-actualization is the foundation for most Indigenous hierarchy of needs, and within that is how we connect with our culture and the many tools that bring us wellness. Isolation and connecting to Creator/Creation has been the mantra of this whole quarantine, and within that, a lot of the old ways and teachings have come back to some people who are familiar with their culture.
I have found a lot of comfort and peace by believing in my prayers when it comes to medicines keeping me healthy. Indigenous people get medicines from Mother Earth because she puts life into all that grows upon her.
About the artist
Tanner “Tee” Drappeau comes from the Ihankthunwan Oyate, the Yankton Sioux Tribe. He currently is a senior at the University of South Dakota, majoring in Native Studies and minoring in language teaching. In his free time, he likes to create art and meaningful projects.