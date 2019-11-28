Wisconsin 2020 stickers and state trails passes go on sale Dec. 1 at state park facilities and Department of Natural Resources service centers statewide. State park properties will honor 2020 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas and trails beginning Dec. 1, 2019.

High school students design the admission stickers, with the winning design chosen in a statewide contest. The new sticker with a montage of a campsite and kayaker over an outline of the state was designed by Mikaila Garcia, a senior at Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha.

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles stopping in state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

A state trail pass is required for all people age 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

Admission stickers cost is $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents.

A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older.

Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

In addition to the park, forest and trail offices and DNR service centers, stickers and trail passes are available over the phone from the DNR call center. Phone customers can call the DNR at 888-936-7463 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Visa and MasterCard are accepted. Customers need to order stickers and passes by Monday, Dec. 16, to receive them for the holidays.

The Friends of Wisconsin State Parks also offers online sales of admission stickers and trail passes with a donation to the statewide friends' group through the organization's website friendswiparks.blogspot.com.