MENOMONIE, Wis. — Citing the health and safety of the university community, UW-Stout on Wednesday announced the cancellation of face-to-face instruction starting March 23 and all university sponsored study away programs through the semester.

"The health and safety of the UW-Stout community is our top priority, which is why we are taking action today," Chancellor Katherine P. Frank wrote in an announcement letter.

She continued:

"Let me emphasize that we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus on campus, in Menomonie, or across Dunn County. We are in close contact with our local public health officials to monitor the situation. "

There will be no in-person class time at the university March 23-April 5, with faculty being directed to use alternative means to teach course material. Students are instructed to bring all instructional and personal items home with them when leaving for spring break, March 14-22.

The university also will cancel study away programs, including those held during spring break, through the rest of the semester. Faculty and students are disocuraged from non-essential travel.

Other measures announced Wednesday:

UW-Stout is working with students studying abroad in western Europe on their immediate return to the U.S.

University-sponsored and external events with expected attendance of more than 50 are cancelled starting Sunday, March 15, and continuing through April 5.

All student organization meetings and programs scheduled from March 15 through April 5 are also cancelled.

The decision was one of several in the region and around the country by colleges and universities in response to the spread of the respiratory disease COVID-19. The World Health Organization March 11 declared the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The university will provide updates on the COVID-19 response at https://www.uwstout.edu/covid-19-coronavirus-planning-and-preparedness.

