ST. CROIX COUNTY — A fourth case of the respiratory disease COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday, March 24 in St. Croix County.

The individual who tested positive is recovering at home and in contact with health officials, Public Health Administrator Kelli Engen said. The individual had traveled outside of the state.

Health departments do not identify COVID-19 patients in accordance with privacy laws.

READ MORE: Safer at home, but feeling stuck? Mental health tips for social distancing | New Richmond reorganizes in the face of economic and health challenges

There were 457 positive tests for COVID-19 and five associated deaths in the Badger State as of Tuesday, March 24, the most recent statistics shared by the state health department at noon Wednesday. Updates are posted at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the state health department to issue an order to prohibit nonessential travel outside the home and temporarily close some businesses to help stop the spread of the disease.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.