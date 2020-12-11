Churches around the country are closing their doors, and not just because of restrictions due to COVID-19.

Laurel Presbyterian Church in Hager City and First Presbyterian Church in Ellsworth became yoked congregations — meaning they shared a ministry team — over a decade ago. Now, the two churches have permanently closed. Their final Sunday services were held on Nov. 22.

Amy Kosari served as the teaching pastor at First and Laurel Presbyterian for nearly 15 years. She explained that when the churches closed there was an average of 30 to 35 individuals at the Sunday services between the two buildings.

In the Presbyterian tradition the teaching pastor does not cast a vote for whether or not a church should be closed unless there is a tie. Instead, a council votes on the issue and then brings the question of whether to close the church or not to the congregation for a vote. Kosari reflected on the congregation’s decision to close saying, “They were growing older as congregations, you know, but I also think the things that are kind of happening around COVID ... it's sort of that it was that one-two punch.”

First and Laurel Presbyterian are among thousands of churches around the country that will close in 2020, according to The Atlantic. The magazine reported in 2018 that “6,000 to 10,000 churches die each year in America — and that number will likely grow.”

One explanation for the shuttering of churches is the decrease in church membership in recent decades. A 2019 Gallup Poll found that the percentage of individuals who belong to a place of worship is lower than ever before.

Jeffrey M. Jones, reporting for Gallup, wrote, “U.S. church membership was 70% or higher from 1937 through 1976, falling modestly to an average of 68% in the 1970s through the 1990s. The past 20 years have seen an acceleration in the drop-off, with a 20-percentage-point decline since 1999 and more than half of that change occurring since the start of the current decade.”

Despite the trend in closing churches and shrinking congregations, a Pew Research study found that a percentage of the population is experiencing a strengthening of faith during the pandemic.

The April study reports, “one-quarter of U.S. adults overall (24%) say their faith has become stronger because of the coronavirus pandemic, while just 2% say their faith has become weaker. The majority say their faith hasn’t changed much (47%) or that the question isn’t applicable because they were not religious to begin with (26%).”