HUDSON -- Children had the chance to see Santa safely this year, at a drive-thru event at Pepper Fest Park on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Hudson Area Public Library, Kiwanis Club of Great Hudson and Hudson Area Library Foundation.

Kids received a goodie bag that included a new book, and had a chance to greet Santa and leave their Christmas letters with him.

The contactless event drew about 500 people total.