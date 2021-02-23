HUDSON -- A fully frozen falls greeted the crew of hikers that braved the icy, strenuous hike at Willow River State Park Saturday morning.

The Frosty Falls Hike brought participants out in the newly-warmed weather to enjoy all the park has to offer in the winter.

“With the changing of the season, the scenery changes, too,” Lead Naturalist Ashley Goldbeck said. “So it’s kind of like going somewhere you’ve never been.”

The hike is just one of the many activities available at both Willow River and Kinnickinnic State parks in the colder months.

Goldbeck strives to offer an activity every weekend, from snow days featuring sledding and hiking to winter-themed scavenger hunts. Some events are geared toward kids, some for adults and some for all ages.

“We try to offer something and get people out and active and avoid being cooped up and miserable because winter is long,” Goldbeck said.

In addition to scheduled events, the parks also offer skiing, snowshoeing and winter hiking trails.

The winter season is helping make up for last year, when the park was shut down through the spring due to COVID-19. Now the park is taking measures to ensure safety, keeping activities outdoors, practicing social distancing and masking when people are close. Events are restricted to 50 participants or less.

“We want to make this a place where people can come get away from the craziness and just enjoy the outdoors,” she said.

Goldbeck enjoys the winter hiking options, all of which lead to the falls, and the chance to see wildlife - woodpeckers, white-tailed deer, turkeys and more.

“Seeing the falls or being able to hike along the river in the winter is fantastic. That’s my favorite thing,” she said.

Saturday. Feb. 20, 2021, was a rare sighting, even for Goldbeck who’s spent more than 20 years exploring the park.

“I’ve never seen that top tier frozen over before, and it was completely frozen over so it was really amazing,” she said.

To learn more about events and activities at the parks, visit the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks Facebook page or website at willowkinnifriends.org.