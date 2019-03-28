The Crossing: Where church and community meet

It wasn't until a party three years ago, when three people told her that same thing in one night, that Arndt began to think about it seriously.

Now what started as offhand comments has become a reality in the shape of The Crossing.

The Crossing provides a church for the community of Houlton and St. Joseph, where people can worship with neighbors and those they know well.

"I think people should do church in their own backyard," Arndt said.

Arndt and her family moved to Hudson when her son was 8 months old, and began the process of falling in love with the town.

"I feel like Hudson actually is the place where I've grown up," she said.

Her children ended up attending Houlton Elementary, and the family found they enjoyed that area of town. When her daughter started school, Arndt and several other moms started a Bible study. It grew into a large group of families and teachers.

"Eventually all of those paths just converged," Arndt said.

After the night at that party, plans began to accelerate.

Arndt herself grew up in the Evangelical Covenant church. She had recently reconnected with pastors in the denomination, which gave her connections and a network to move forward.

The Evangelical Covenant is distinct in how it views multiethnicity under the lens of faith and scripture, Arndt said. She said the denomination is more progressive in those terms, as well as women in leadership.

"It's still a little bit of pioneer woman to be planting a church as a female," Arndt said.

The Crossing went through an intense four-day interview process with the Evangelical Covenant to determine if the church would be approved by the denomination.

The denomination came back with requirements for approval.

One of those included formal training for Arndt, who was more than open to the process. She began pursuing her Masters of Divinity in 2017.

"If you're going to be a doctor, you go to medical school, if you're going to be a pastor you should go to seminary," she said.

The denomination also required a launch of 30 people committed to the church, as well as $60,000 in funding from outside the church including gifts from other churches, organizations and other sources. With that earned, the denomination would provide matching funds.

In many ways Arndt said planting a church is like starting a business. It requires finding funding, locating a building, organizing a team, designing a logo and more.

Luckily Arndt has had a team of supporters to help her with all of the logistics. Many of those supporters are the ones who first told her she should start a church. Now, they're helping her do it.

Kate Spadino met Arndt in the Houlton Bible study. She enjoyed being a part of that group, and she and husband Joe are excited to now be part of the church launch.

"We loved the idea of a small, local church where we would attend church with our neighbors," Kate Spadino said.

Kate and Joe Spadino are running the kids program at the church, with a nursery for 0-4 year-olds and classroom for 5-9 year-olds.

"Our hope is that families will find a church home where they are welcome to come as they are when they can," Kate Spadino said.

Sarah and Bruce Hanson have also been on board from the beginning. The two liked the idea of the small community banding together to take care of each other and be a part of a group.

"It just makes sense to worship and follow Jesus with the people in your community, the people that you do life with and that you see every day and interact with every day," Sarah Hanson said.

They hope the church becomes a vital part of the community.

"I hope it would be just kind of a permanent fixture of hope where people would know that they are loved and welcomed no matter where they are in their walk and life," Sarah Hanson said.

Planting a church in a time when attendance isn't at its highest is a concern that sits in the back of Arndt's mind. Her goal, though, isn't to build a megachurch. Her focus is on relationships, not benchmarks.

"My heartbeat is more around knowing that there are families out there that we know that don't have a church for them, and if they found a spot that was in their backyard with people they trusted, maybe it's a space they would enter into," she said.

The Crossing is experimenting with evening services, Arndt said. Her thought is that time will allow for families who have been kept away from Sunday morning service by sports and activities to make it in the evening.

"I've wondered if that's a variable or even a barrier," she said.

The Sunday service will be an end to the week, wrapping a bow on it without interfering with the other rhythms of life, Arndt said.

Arndt said she really enjoys the space they found in the Swanson Lodge.

"It feels like an accurate representation of the community," she said.

A wall of windows looks out from the woodsy lodge down the hill to the river. Arndt said the setting sets the tone of getting into the service and the mission.

"I just want to offer you a space that feels easy to walk into and hear songs and music that will awaken your spirit," she said.

Her focus as pastor is on delivering messages in a way that people may not have heard them before, so they can find new paths to connect to them.

"Can I say it in a way that you can hear it?" she said.

Church is about a relationship, Arndt said, and a dialogue. It's not just her dispensing information, Arndt said.

"Church ought to be a place that makes you think deeply, but also encourages you to ask different questions," she said.

The Crossing is where Christ and community come together, she said.

"We're already sitting on sidelines of games together, and working together and seeing each other at the school. Why not take this last piece of your life and make that a thing you do together too," she said.

Arndt said they are looking forward to finding ways to serve the community.

"I don't just mean white, middle class people who already have all of their needs met," Arndt said. "I think we can maybe go in with fresh eyes and say who's not here, and why not."

The Crossing is there to welcome the community, those who are regular church goers as well as those who have never been or stopped going.

The Crossing is housed in the Swanson Lodge at Andersen Scout Camp with services at 6 p.m. Sundays. Learn more at thecrossingcov.org.