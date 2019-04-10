The United Methodist Church's General Conference, which governs the United Methodist Church internationally, meets every four years. At its last meeting in 2016, a commission was created to help determine the church's overall position on LGBT+ people.

A special General Conference was called and held Feb. 23-26, 2019. At this General Conference the commission presented three plans. The one approved by the General Conference is known as the "Traditionalist Plan."

In addition to upholding language introduced to the United Methodist Church's "Book of Discipline" in 1972, which says that homosexuality is "incompatible with Christian teaching," the "Traditionalist Plan" also upholds the ban on the ordination of "self-avowed homosexuals," and same-sex weddings held on United Methodist property or conducted by United Methodist clergy. The Traditionalist Plan calls for harsher penalties for those violating church law.

Local reaction

River Falls United Methodist Pastor Amy DeLong, who is openly gay, was in St. Louis, where the General Conference met, to hear its decision.

"It absolutely was not a surprise to me," said DeLong. "This is the direction our church has been going over a very long time."

DeLong said when the "Traditionalist Plan" passed it publicly revealed the church's stance on LGBT+ people to those who did not realize the depth of the issue.

"People who otherwise sort of had the privilege to sit on the sides and not be invited are now offended too," DeLong said, "and that's a good thing in my opinion."

DeLong said she was glad to see the outrage the decision has sparked in many.

"I hope that there's a sustained resistance of people who are willing to be in this for the long haul," DeLong said, "and to say it is not acceptable."

Euge Isherwood is one of many who was not pleased with the General Conference's decision.

"It felt like our wheels of progress had been turned backwards," Ishwerwood said. "If felt frustrating at first. But I'm actually kind of a little relieved it went this way, because if anything, it's caused people within our congregation to realize how far we aren't."

In addition to showing people how far there is to go, Isherwood said, he feels more people have been empowered to confirm their stance on the subject.

Isherwood said he's somewhat discouraged, but he's also hopeful that the reaction across the International Methodist Church, will spark change.

Isherwood said LGBT+ people are seeking equality.

"I think as a gay person, there's a certain value that goes along to being considered equal and that's all many LGBT people want, is just equality," he said. "Nothing special ... just to be equal with everyone else."

Isherwood has been a member of the River Falls United Methodist Church for about 20 years and has attended services there for about 23.

"Why I came here and stayed was the people, who were very welcoming," Isherwood said. "And that was a time when we weren't reconciling yet."

A reconciling United Methodist Church, like the River Falls congregation, has decided to be open and welcoming of all people, including LGBT+ people, to worship with them and include them in all aspects of the church.

"We have so many friends in this church, and so many that are LGBT inclusive, that it's like leaving your home, and this is still our home," he said.

Mike and Lisa Thompson have been United Methodist Church members for about 14 years. Mike Thompson said he was "astounded and angry" when he found out that the General Conference had adopted the Traditionalist Plan.

"For a little while there, I just sort of felt hopeless. Not hopeless for our church in town, but hopeless for the broader church, that they could come around on this issue."

Thompson said part of what brought hope back for him was a friend helping him realize there are ways to help the LGBT community that align with Methodist beliefs and traditions, but don't necessarily have to come from within the Methodist church.

"Maybe we have to move on from thinking we can change the Methodist church from the inside," Thompson said.

Thompson said dissenting against the General Conference's decision is important to him because he believes in trying to "bring about a more compassionate and just world."

He said he keeps working to make change, because he wants to help children.

"There are so many children across the world who are gay ... who are going to grow up in this environment, and they need an ally," Thompson said. "We're fighting to help bring about a situation where those children grow up and feel loved, and we need to have a more just and compassionate world for that to happen, and particularly a just and compassionate Methodist denomination."

Dissent

River Falls United Methodist Church is publicly dissenting against the General Conference decision to adopt the "Traditionalist Plan." In addition to running ads in the Journal, the local church is also withholding its apportionment dollars. Apportionments are a local church's share of giving back to the General Conference. The River Falls church is collecting its apportionment, but will not send them to the church at large until either a new church is created, or the existing United Methodist Church resolves the matter in a way that River Falls United Methodist members find satisfactory.

"Right now the United Methodist Church is just causing too much harm to continue to support that system," DeLong said.

DeLong said it feels strange to say as a pastor, but she doesn't want to hear that people are praying for her.

"We need folks who are willing to be in the struggle and willing to put real skin in the game, and action behind their beliefs," she said.

She said a good ally of the LGBT+ community will educate themselves on LGBT+ issues, work beside LGBT+ people, and help make LGBT+ voices heard.

"Until the most marginalized lead the conversation, injustice will never end," said DeLong. "Queer voices have to be centered, and people of color have to be ... centered in this conversation, because we are the most impacted by the result of the General Conference, and have been for what is now 47 years."

DeLong said those interested in offering support can reach out to her.

The issue of acceptance within the United Methodist Church has been one DeLong has struggled with for more than 20 years, she said.

"I have seen so many queer people who have lost their jobs. I have seen so many queer people who have lost their lives who ... have not been able to survive the harm that the church has done to them," she said.

DeLong herself was put on trial in 2011, after officiating the same-sex union of a lesbian couple, according to a 2011 "TIME" Magazine report. A jury of church elders sentenced her to a 20-day suspension and allowed her to keep her clergy credentials.

The "Traditionalist Plan" will take effect Jan. 1, DeLong said. If someone were to file a complaint against her for being an openly gay pastor, she could face trial again. She said she doesn't know how likely that would be, however.

She said her focus is not on how this could affect herself, but the effect the "Traditionalist Plan" will have on others.

After so many years of struggle, DeLong said she feels exhausted.

"A real belief that we can be better than this has kept me going," DeLong said. "My fear of what the next generation is going to have to deal with if someone like me doesn't. I don't want kids to be dealing with this for the next 27 years."

DeLong said her philosophy on this also goes back to when she was a Girl Scout and learned always to leave a place better than she found it.

The future

Right now, River Falls UMC is working to determine what its future will be.

It's uncertain exactly what the local church's path will be, but DeLong, Isherwood, and Thompson all said, it will be one in which the local church members are openly accepting and welcoming of all people, especially those who are LGBT+.

"While I still have breath in my body and life in my bones," DeLong said, "I will try to confront the evil that this church is doing to people."