Peltier to perform at Christ Episcopal

Selections from Bach, Liebermann, Chopin and Scriabin will be a part of Peltier's one-hour performance, "Virtuosity Through The Ages." Refreshments will be served following concert.

Christ Episcopal Church is located at 7305 Afton Road in Woodbury.

Peltier, 24, a Hastings native, began taking piano lessons at 3 years old. At the age of 9, he made his orchestral debut with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and has since performed extensively as a soloist and performed numerous concerti under the batons of conductors such as Gianandrea Noseda, Lawrence Leighton Smith and Osmo Vȁnska. At 20, he earned his Bachelor of Music degree from The Juilliard School studying with Yoheved Kaplinsky. He recently earned his Master of Music degree at Juilliard with Dr. Kaplinsky. He is currently studying with Professor Lydia Artymiw at the University of Minnesota.