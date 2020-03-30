NEW RICHMOND -- On Sunday, March 22, (partly anticipating travel being limited in the near future) the place I wanted to go to was New Richmond, Wisconsin. Given some of the history blurbs in the paper, I was intrigued by a community that would gather almost three times its quota of 5,000 milkweed pods for the floss to be used in life vests and aviator suits and are passionate about their library.

I showed my husband on a map how I wanted to go to Mary Park on the right of Knowles Avenue and then watch for the Doughboy Trail. We saw a couple swans on the lake out beyond the ice at the park. We’ve yet to make it to the Doughboy Trail.

I was remembering incorrectly that the park with the trail was farther south than it is. Perhaps I missed a brown street sign while trying to pull up the map on my phone. Days later it occurred to me that the phone uses a different browser than my laptop.

In the security of my own home a week later, I decided to look up some of the New Richmond churches online. I remembered seeing the Methodist Church with the big red flame logo on the brown brick building and the water tower towering behind. I found their webpage. I found the YouTube of Heather Boorman’s sermon. I think I was the 86th view. I loved it.

Generally church for me involves the aesthetics of stained glass, singing and some people watching — good hair and nice necklines. But an easy chair and tea mug and more than one of us in pajama bottoms was a good experience. With the laptop on my knees I caught myself wringing my hands and folding my hands, grinning at the screen and tearing up a bit.

I didn’t hear the scripture the same way she did about the blind man and his parents but appreciated her comment to all those out there who may have lost patience with the children in their house during the week that at least they didn’t throw them “under the bus” like his parents. She described Jesus making the “spit mud” applying it to the young man’s eyes and telling him to wash it off — summarizing the message as “a divine call to wash and reach out.”

During her concluding prayer our first-time public media minister lifted up teachers and health care workers and scientists and engineers who “meet us in our isolation.”

She told us that it’s said the skies in China are now blue where only a few weeks ago they had been full of pollution and how people have been heard singing to each other across the square, she advised us to “sing.”

Residents in our building had done that just the day before as our 9- year-old neighbor stood out on her third-floor balcony, waving cheerfully at us from on high.