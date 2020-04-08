RED WING — Unlike other churches in the neighborhood, there was no cancelation sign posted at the First Presbyterian Church Sunday morning, March 15. The door was unlocked, so moments before the posted worship time I walked on in. There was a pastor and pianist in position up front. I asked if they were having worship today, Pastor Heidi Bolt said they would be live-streaming online. She and her husband, Pastor Greg, were officially garbed in black robes and purple stoles. She said I could stay. Oh good.

The stained glass on the side was looking particularly pretty that morning — I’d never noticed before that the color of the pew cushions matched that of the fleur de lis design in the window.

There were some technical difficulties for just a moment and then a lovely piano prelude began. The bulletin that couldn’t have been printed up more than a few days ago clearly anticipated a congregation to do the responsive reading and a choir to sing the anthem. A gentleman up front did a fine job reading the bold print and singing the hymns. I hope he didn’t mind that I robustly joined in. The songs were mostly in my limited singing range.

Pastor Heidi during the time of the children’s sermon suggested children listening do something creative to depict the woman at the well with crayons or putty or little building bricks and show their family.

Pastor Greg said before the sermon that this wasn’t something they’d trained for in seminary ... The topic they’d chosen weeks ago for this year’s Lenten series is “wilderness.” He went on to say little did they know then how appropriate that might be that this year — commenting on how now “all pretense has been stripped away.”

Talking about living water, he explained how water has to keep moving or it becomes stagnant and requested that everybody listening contact five people this week to see how they’re doing and offer assistance, saying that if someone needs information on how to deliver groceries safely, they could provide that.