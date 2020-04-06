It was encouraging to see a story about innovative research being done at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. I remember being there with family members. I also recall being there for orientation when I was hired to work part time locally during the conversion to the Epic record keeping system. The background of the photo of the doctor in the article looked familiar, the sponge painting style from when I put my feet on the mark and looked at the camera for my ID.

During a mingling portion of the orientation conducted by a woman who looked to me like she was straight out of “Church Basement Ladies,” I got to speak briefly with a young man in a suit and tie from Milan, Italy, here to do some research.

I said, “Oh, where the mural of the Last Supper is.” He seemed pleased I knew the painting was on the wall of a chapel not too far from the train station.

In a land not so far away, one of my uncles had been a truck driver living in Martin County, a current virus hotspot. His wife was a waitress at the bus stop and did a lot of volunteer work at the Salvation Army. I still follow their daughter-in-law on Facebook. I believe that’s where I saw a posting about Native American wisdom — along with posts including Post-its about what social distancing means, the sheriff at a podium and a pastor by a fireside. The woman elder advised self-care and thinking of these times not as a pit one might fall into but a portal to carefully step through.

During a walk in the country as we were gazing at a tree that might yield morel mushrooms in a month or so, I noticed the three points of a shed antler. Driving along the Cannon River on our way home, my husband stopped at a church we attended once, where I noticed the three crosses beyond a beckoning bench.