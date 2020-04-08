Red Wing churches will do just that on Easter morning. While COVID-19 has forced congregations to cancel live worship, steeple bells will ring in tandem at 10 a.m. for 10 minutes.

People of all denominations and faiths are invited to observe Easter together — yet separately and safely in their cars, homes and parks — by stepping outside or opening their windows to listen, followed by honking of horns, banging of drums or ringing of small bells.

“We thought it would show solidarity of the community and really help lift the spirits,” Art Kenyon said.

The idea grew out of a conversation with Curt Gruhl, a fellow Downtown Main Street public art liaison, Kenyon said.

“There were people in town that were just disappointed — because we’re quarantined and regular Easter isn’t really going to happen. There should be something we could do to recognize that, we thought,” Kenyon said. “We wanted to do something that the entire community could get involved in.”

Red Wing Rings was born.

Jeri Williamson, pastoral care minister for the Church of St. Joseph, and parishioner Kay McDowell helped develop the concept and contact congregations. Everyone quickly came on board.

“When the suggestion came to me on Friday about gathering the churches of Red Wing to come together and ring their bells on Easter Sunday, I was very excited. In uncertain times like these it’s wonderful to see so many people come together as one. This is a great opportunity to let our community know that while we can’t celebrate at our churches in person, we are still here for them. We are not in this alone, we are in this together!” Williamson said.

The organizers said that when something the magnitude of COVID-19 happens, people realize how interaction with family, friends and communities within the community — such as churches — is vital.

“Coming together as a community is a great reminder that even though traditional Easter festivities may look different this year, we can still join together in celebration.”

Bells will ring at Church of St. Joseph, Christ Episcopal Church, First Lutheran, First Presbyterian and First United Methodist churches. Congregations that don’t have full-size bells or will be in the midst of a virtual service will participate in other ways.

“We thought this gathering would give a greater appreciation in a single time, in a single place, for a single reason. That can be really positive,” Kenyon said.

Some people might elect to drive to the Central Park area, which is surrounded by the Red Wing Rings churches. They are urged to observe social distancing guidelines, staying at least 6 feet apart, but within sound (if not sight) of this Easter celebration.

“We’ve all been isolated here and dealing with it in our own way, but when a holiday or special event comes — particularly something like Easter when people and communities come together — we feel the magnitude of that isolation,” he said.

After the bells’ reverberations fade, people are invited to take up the song — with shouts of thanksgiving.

As Psalm 100 also says, “Serve the Lord with gladness: come before his presence with singing.”