RED WING — With in-person worship canceled April 12, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown churches took a different approach for Easter worship.

Steeple bells rang for 10 minutes starting 10 a.m. Sunday. With snow falling around them, people joined in with car horns or gathered a safe distance away from each other in parks.

Read more about Red Wing Rings and how it all came together here: Red Wing churches will ring in Easter together