Last time we drove through Prescott we ventured past a church I'd noticed before. Friends we met for lunch one time parked less than a block from there.

I have particularly appreciated several UCC churches over the years. Going between their website and their Facebook page I found lots more to appreciate — from the flapping wings of the butterfly to the splashing waves on a distant shore where I stood less than three years ago.

I told my husband after seeing a few blooming flowers around town and then hearing the prediction of snow on Easter that I was sure to see a combination of the two on social media. The picture of a bright yellow daffodil with clean white snow at Freedom Park that Prescott UCC posted was the only one I encountered, actually. (I'm a big fan of Freedom Park; it was my birthday vista of choice one year before going out to dinner.)

I also found new words to a favorite song where the vocalist somehow provided the kind of eye contact you forget you're missing these days.

There were no visuals with the recording of the Easter message. (How many musicians were there, was Fran playing the piano and the organ and the flute?) So, I gazed upon the sun and shadows playing across the walls where I sat.

Pastor Lisa said, "An empty church, an empty tomb."

She went on to say Jesus waits in the shadows and like on Easter morning, might not be easy to recognize. But even though "the world has changed the gospel has not." She concluded with reading a list from a blog written by a mom about how children learning at home these days might be more "advanced" rather than falling behind. They might all be learning more compassion and creativity, perhaps even more tangible things such as how to organize and economize.

Prescott United Church of Christ uses the words "spiritual resilience." There is hope that it helps bring forth the promise of new life.